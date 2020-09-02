Information on several thefts and attempted thefts in Cache County and Franklin County was found following two arrests made on Aug. 23.
In a routine patrol of the Bear River Massacre Site pull-out at milepost 13 on HWY 91, a Franklin County Sheriff officer discovered Brandon Ames, 35, and Jimmy Martin, 43, with a black SUV hitched to a trailer and acting suspiciously. A check of their identification revealed that Ames was wanted on a felony warrant from Bannock County.
Martin and the vehicle matched a description of a person who was reported as having attempted to steal an ATV on Aug. 21, at 800 North 1000 East, Preston. At that time, the suspect had abandoned the effort when confronted by the reporting person and left in the black SUV.
When back-up assistance arrived from the Preston Police Department, Ames sped away, nearing colliding with another patrol car that was about to enter the driveway to the site. A chase north on HWY 91 ensued and traffic in the oncoming lane had to move out of the way as it wove in and out of both lanes of traffic. When smoke and sparks began appearing underneath the black Lincoln Navigator Ames was driving, speeds decreased until Ames exited on 7200 North and drove to a home on 2600 East. At that point, he exited the vehicle and officers arrested both him and Martin.
As officers investigated the vehicle and the trailer it was pulling, they recovered drug paraphernalia, hydrocodone, methamphetamine, and heroin, as well as several stolen items. Among them were two dirt bikes confirmed stolen over the weekend from Cache Honda Yamaha in Hyde Park, Utah.
The enclosed trailer was confirmed stolen from JM Mechanical over the weekend in Hyde Park, Utah. It is suspected that the tools were stolen as well.
Ames was charged with felony attempt to elude an officer, felony of possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of stolen property, misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use.
Martin was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of stolen property, misdemeanor possession of burglary tools and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use.
They were both booked into the Cache County Jail; Ames with no bond, and Martin with a $50,000 bond. Martin has since posted bail and been released.