A new mural titled “The Bear River Massacre” created by Rick Kennington, a native of Star Valley, WY., was unvelied at the Hutchings Museum and Institute in Lehi, on Jan. 16, by Darren Parry, a member of the Tribal Council of the Northwest Band of the Shoshone Nation. “...when you give people a voice, especially marginalized communities, a voice is really powerful,” said Parry.