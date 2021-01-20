This year, the Northwest Band of the Shoshone Nation will be holding a private ceremony on their own land to honor their ancestors killed on Jan. 29, 1863, in a massacre four miles north of Preston on the banks of the Bear River.
The decision to do so was made in an effort to respect Gov. Little’s COVID-19 guidelines, said Darren Parry, a member of the tribal council.
In recent years, the memorial has been so heavily supported that cars lined HWY 91 north and south of the memorial where the ceremony has been held. In an effort to share the memorial with the public, the service will be documented by Brigham Young University and shared via the internet, said Parry.
“May the prayers from the memorial service be with you until we meet again on Jan. 29, 2022,” said Parry.
DUP updates memorial
At 1 p.m., Jan. 29, the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers (DUP) will hold their own ceremony at the memorial — one to unveil an updated plaque which more accurately reflects what happened on that day in 1863.
In 1932, the local chapters of the DUP organized the construction of the current memorial to the event — but at that time it was called the Battle of Bear River. The plaque cast in bronze at that time gave credence to Col. Patrick O’Connor’s version of the melee which cost the lives of over 500 Shoshone men, women and children and 22 U.S. soldiers, said historian Patrick Mahoney.
Through the tireless efforts of the late Mae Timbimboo Parry, a descendant of survivor Chief Sagwitch, the event was re-designated a massacre of Native Americans. Parry’s grandson, Darren Parry, continues to tell the story of their ancestors.
Two years ago, Alexis Beckstead, president of the Franklin County DUP decided it was time to update the DUP’s narrative of the event to more accurately represent what happened on Jan. 29, 1863. Working with Parry and the International Society of the DUP, a new plaque has been cast.
It will be unveiled at 1 p.m. at the DUP’s massacre monument on HWY 91, north of Preston.
Speaking will be Beckstead, President of International Society of DUP Ellen Jeppson, Preston City Mayor Dan Keller and Darren Parry, who will also unveil the plaque.
“We are not encouraging a large group of people to come due to covid,” said Beckstead, but those who come will be welcome and encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.