The Southeast Idaho Public Health District reported two new cases of coronavirus in Franklin County last week. One is a woman over the age of 50 and the other is a male between the ages of 19-49.
To date, a total of 59 cases have been identified locally. Of those, four are currently active; one is still hospitalized.
In Cache County, as of Aug. 31, a total of 2,114 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed; three of them are currently hospitalized. There have been a total of six deaths due to the virus.