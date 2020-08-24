Franklin County remains at minimal risk in regards to the Southeast Idaho Public Health District’s COVID-19 ratings. Over the last week, two new case of coronavirus was reported in the county.
To date, a total of 57 cases have been identified. Of those, eight of them are probable, meaning that the patients had symptoms or infection detected without a test. There have been nine cases identified locally in the month of August. A woman in her 50s who was identified to have COVID-19 on Aug. 19, is currently hospitalized, states data from SIPH.
SIPH has reported a total of three active cases per day in the county since Aug. 10.
In Cache County, as of Aug. 24, a total of 2,046 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, which is 72 more than a week ago; 1,827 patients have recovered. There have been a total of six deaths due to the virus.