Franklin County Fire Marshall Matt Gleed said a cause has not been found for a fire that consumed a Toyota 4-runner parked at 16 South First West, in Preston, on the afternoon of July 23.
Kandie Bergquist, who owns the vehicle, said she thinks the blaze had something to do with the electrical system, because the area around the radio was the first place to burn. The interior of the vehicle was completely burned out and considered a total loss.
On July 28, at 8:59 p.m., the fire department responded to another vehicle fire, this time at 1112 W. 3200 South. A 2015 Kenworth semi truck owned by Dean Loveland combusted while attached to a full tank of propane, said Gleed. The fire department was able to contain the blaze before the fire spread to the trailer.
A reason for the blaze is under investigation, as the vehicle had been sitting where it was parked for a day, said Gleed.