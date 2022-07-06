U.S. Highway 91 is getting a $3.5 million remodel between Smithfield and the Idaho-Utah border this summer.
According to the Utah Department of Transportation, crews are resurfacing the road by placing a chip seal surface along the entire corridor.
The project began two weeks ago and while drivers can expect reduced speeds and delays, the highway will remain open during the project. Utah Department of Transportation Spokesperson Mike Shaw said the project was selected for this summer partially because of Utah’s population growth.
“We go throughout the region and identify what needs to be done and where we can make improvements and we prioritize,” he said. “And we have to do this project now because Utah was the fastest growing state from 2010 to 2020 according to the U.S. Census Bureau. We’re growing so there’s a need for this project.”
The new surface will provide smoother driving and will extend the life of the current pavement, Shaw said, instead of repaving the road altogether.
Last week, according to the project’s website, crews focused on concrete work after they addressed soft spot portions of the road that were rough and spongy due to moisture accumulation. The crews have also leveled the road by removing uneven sections of asphalt.
Last week brought reconstruction of manholes and pedestrian access ramps alongside curb and gutter work, according to UDOT. The website reminds residents to be careful and not walk on newly poured concrete during the resurfacing.
Shaw said the U.S. 91 project had to be completed in the summer because of temperature consistency. He said it allows work crews the most time to successfully finish the project, which is currently on schedule.
“This kind of project has to be done when it’s warm, so we like to do it with consistently warm weather,” he said. “We’re going to try to have this finished by the time school starts.”
The Utah Department of Transportation had to add buffers in recent construction contracts, Shaw said, because of the increasing costs of certain materials and gas.
Utah is currently experiencing a cement powder shortage. Ash Grove, the state’s main cement supplier, recently shut down for three weeks, according to a report from the The Richfield Reaper, impacting the amount of available cement as the manufacturer works to address demand.
Shaw said the contract for the U.S. 91 project is trying to adjust and accommodate for cement delays and increased costs while staying on schedule over the next two months.
“We have a provision in there (the contract) to make adjustments based on the rise or fall of gas prices,” he said. “We’ve been able to buffer some of the cost to the contractor. We’ve also seen the cost of road paint increase a lot this year. That happens and we try to accommodate the contractors where we can.”
The project is expected to be completed by August. Regular updates on the project, delays, and potential inconveniences to drivers are posted on UDOT’s project website.
Shaw said residents of the Cache Valley need to be patient with the project through the summer as quality results take time.
“There is a need for this project, while it will present some inconveniences to people who travel on the road,” he said. “We ask people to be patient with us and once we’re finished it will be a better road that will drive smoother. And it is imperative that people pay attention and drive safely while crews are on the road.”