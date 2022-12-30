...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Light to moderate mixed precipitation below 6500 feet MSL
and moderate to heavy snow above 6500 feet. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 9 inches below 6500 feet and 12 to 24
inches above 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Malad Summit, Border Summit, Geneva Summit, Emigration
Summit, Holbrook Summit, Fish Creek Summit, Georgetown Summit,
Pine Creek Pass, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown,
Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and
Victor.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.
The children of Udell Chadwick Purser are excited to announce her 100th birthday on January 2, 2023.
Mom was born as the 7th of 11 children to James Adam and Tomina Martina “Minnie” Jensen Chadwick. She was blessed to be raised as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has been faithful throughout her life.
She married Rosel Hyde Purser in the Logan LDS Temple on November 19, 1941. Together they had nine children, listed here with their spouses: Robert “Bob” and Trena Purser, Lyman Purser, Lee and Janice Purser, Carol Parker, Helen and Terry Harris, Vern and Paula Purser, Coleen and Tracy Kofoed, Janeal and Glen Egbert, and Darlene and Jon Abrams. They have 46 grandchildren, 149 great grandchildren, and 33 great-great grandchildren. Mom also loves those that have married into her family and counts them as her own.
After raising their family, they spent many years working in the Logan LDS Temple and then served a mission in the Auckland New Zealand Temple, where they were blessed to meet friends who were a tremendous blessing in their lives.
Some of mom’s early memories are of her father singing "Put Your Shoulder to the Wheel" as they headed out to spend the day working in the field. When they came in from the field they would lay on the grass and look at the clouds to see what they could identify in the shapes the clouds made. Her father also put boxing gloves on mom and her siblings if they were fighting and let them work out their differences. Another song he frequently sang to them is "Angry Words! Oh Let, Them Never."
From her mother she learned how to cook and sew which she used throughout her life. Mom loved to cook and taught her kids, including her boys to cook and to bake. When her children were young, she made a lot of their clothing and later in her life she used her sewing skills, along with her sense of humor, in patching her children and grandchildren’s clothing with a variety of very interesting objects and shapes.
Mom’s grandchildren will remember forever her Christmas parties and her Easter parties on the hill with family members going out after dark in pairs to find eggs with flashlights. Going camping and fishing with grandpa and grandma and grandma calling the fish in by saying, “Come fishy, fishy, fishy. Come fishy, fishy, fishy,” and although it sounds crazy, it worked. Playing games and hoping grandma would let them occasionally win, and most importantly just feeling her love for each one of them.
Mom feels blessed to have three younger sisters, Zelma (97), Floris (95), and Carolyn (85) still living and cherishes the time she can spend with them whether in person or on the phone. At 100 she continues to love to serve by helping her daughter Carol cut up vegetables for the Franklin County Senior Center whenever she possibly can. She also loves to have visitors and continues to enjoy playing games whenever anyone is up to the challenge.
Because of the illnesses going around at this time, the family will be having a birthday celebration with mom but will not be opening it up to the public. We would encourage anyone who would like to visit with mom in person to stop by her home. She loves visitors. We would also love to shower her with birthday cards to celebrate this incredible milestone. You can send cards to Udell C. Purser, 675 North State Street.
We are so grateful for the life lessons she has taught each of us and for the incredible blessing she is in our lives. She has been and continues to be such a source of strength in our family and the glue that holds us together.
