Optimal wellness consists of many moving parts. These moving parts are often called “dimensions,” and they help to provide a full picture of health. Experts disagree on the actual number of health dimensions. Some argue that there are as few as five and others as many as 12. These health dimensions can include physical, emotional, social, intellectual, spiritual, occupational, environmental, and more. All theories agree that wellness is multidimensional, and the health of each dimension affects the health of the others. One can work to influence these dimensions of health, both personally and within the community to affect others, to improve health and wellness.
University of Idaho Extension is offering the Community Wellness Volunteer program for youth (12+ years) and adults to gain knowledge on all aspects that influence health and gain confidence in how to make positive individual and community change. It begins on Monday, February 22 from 5:30-7:30 pm. Volunteers undergo a 7-week training with live, 2-hour classes (on Mondays) along with no more than 2 hours of online work each week. The live 2-hour class will be offered in-person and virtually via Zoom. Following the training, both youth and adult volunteers will receive opportunities to become more involved in the community, encourage and help implement positive community health change, and educate others on the benefits of health in all dimensions.
For more information on the program or to have your health and nutrition questions answered, please contact Laura Sant at 208-852-1097 or lsant@uidaho.edu.