The Indians outplayed the Canyon Ridge River Hawkes in Twin Falls last Friday and have their sights set on Century this Friday. Century finished 26 - 24 against Pocatello last week.
Preston’s offense battled to pull together the first quarter against Canyon Ridge, with seven turnovers against them and ending the first quarter 0 to 0. The second quarter, the Riverhawks scored, but Preston’s defense hammered on while their offence found their motion. Scott Dunn put the Indian's first seven points up on the board with a 95 yard punt return and his P.A.T.
Back on defense, Zay Davis, Conner Shaffer, Hudson Nelson, Parker Gilbert, Brock Schenk, and Tait Rawlings continued to stop the River Hawks with quick turnovers on downs.
Ty Hyde completed a pass to Dunn once again who ran 84 yards for another touch down and PAT.
Late in the fourth, Isaiah Smith scored after a good drive from the offense.
Preston defense only had to wait three downs before Conner Shaffer intercepted the River Hawks' pass and ran 63 yards for the final touchdown of the night. The game ended Indians 26, Riverhawks 7.
“It felt good to have these guys by my side tonight,” said Shaffer. “We had a rough start but we came back out the second half and kept our game alive. Our defense worked hard and we took advantage of the opportunities that were given to us. We were quick to react and we just stayed focused all the way to the end.”
Dunn recognized the team's slow start. “... at half time I think we realized what we needed to do. We picked it up as a team and we came out firing in the second half. It showed on the field. Shaffer had some good runs and blocks by everybody. It was a great win tonight.”
Offensively, Dunn topped out with 89 yards receiving, followed by Smith with 29 yards and Garrett Ward with 19. Rushing was all Andrew Iverson with almost 100 yards for the night. Ty Hyde ended with 126 yards passing.
Preston’s defensive stats were impressive for the game. Once again Davis dominated with five solo tackles, seven assisted tackles, and two hurrying the QB. Iverson followed with three solo tackles, six assisted tackles, and one defended pass. Conner Shaffer had two solo tackles, three assisted, one interception with 63 yards picked up, and a sack with a 10-yard loss. Hudson Nelson also had a sack with a 12-yard loss, as well as Cole Harris with his two sacks that had 10-yard losses each.
“I was very proud of our defense team tonight. They shut them down with what I felt was a great defensive scheme and it showed on the field,” said Eric Thorson, head coach. “Offensively, we really struggled to get in a rhythm. You have nights like that, but at some point you have to get into your rhythm. I think we did just enough to get the win. Obviously, as a coach you always want to play your best, but wins are wins and we are just going to keep getting better.”