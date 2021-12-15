The Preston boys went on the road to last week and beat both of their opponents from the Boise area. They will host the annual Preston Indian Classic this Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 16-18.
The Indians took on Bishop Kelly Dec. 11 and came out on top, winning 63-49 over the No. 1-ranked Knights. The win gives Preston a 5-0 record so far this season.
Against Vallivue on Dec. 10, the Indians led from start to finish, winning 56-39. It was a measure of revenge for Preston (4-0) as it lost to Vallivue (3-1) in overtime last season. Jacob Martinez went off for 29 points in that game, but the Indians limited him to 12 points in the rematch — just two in the first half.
Preston led by 11 points at the end of the first quarter, 13 at the half and 18 at the end of the third quarter. Preston buried 3-pointers in the waning seconds of each of those quarters, including one from beyond the midcourt stripe by Brecker Knapp on the final play of the opening half. Wil Hamblin and Rhett Larson also drained buzzer-beating 3-balls.
“I thought our defense was really good tonight and led to some quick baskets in transition,” PHS head coach Tyler Jones said. “We had a great start and first half. We led 34-21 at the half and came out again with a good start in the third quarter. It was a great road win against a good Vallivue team.”