Our backyard contained a fairly common structure. It is often seen nailed to a barn or above a garage door. A basketball hoop, with a court, dimensions of approximately 20 x 20 feet. Complete with a flood light mounted high on a pole to illuminate nighttime play. A wooden square backboard with a red, white and blue net that I thought was cool and patriotic at the same time. The regulation distance free throw line was painted on the concrete thanks to a can of John Deere green spray paint.

The rim was the regulation height of ten feet, but a couple feet underneath it, Dad had attached a second hoop designed to make it easier for me to practice with success, until I became strong enough to shoot for the regular, full height hoop. I knew I had reached “the big time” when he finally took down the lower hoop … a milestone.


