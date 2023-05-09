Support Local Journalism

Something that lodged in a culvert beneath the new section of road on East Oneida has created a lake out of Worm Creek on the north side of the road, according to Franklin County officials.

On the afternoon of May 6, water released from Glendale Reservoir had backed up enough that the banks of Worm Creek were submerged, but the problem wasn’t apparent. However, the water reached a depth of 12 feet overnight, said Troy Moser, director of the Franklin County Road and Bridge Department.


