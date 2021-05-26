Unique Preston business crafts Mandalorian suits

What does one do with a major from Utah State University in entomology with a master in arachnology? "It's a pretty useless degree," said Tony Edwards, but it makes for an interesting name for a company that built 27 suits of armor for Disney's "Mandalorian" series.
Spider Lily, a full-service fabrication business, recently relocated to 53 Preston Avenue, from Hyrum, Utah, and is co-owned by Edwards, of Hyrum, and Mallory Wheeler of Pocatello. The Preston shop was purchased from Jim Lester, who did custom welding there for many years.
Spider Lily's welders utilize a variety of methods from plasma tables, to arc welding and traditional blacksmithing, said Edwards. They take care of Lester's customers fixing sprinkler pipe, making metal signs or other custom jobs, such as specialized parts for Union Pacific Railroad, or classic car parts for local auto aficionados.
The ease of doing business in Idaho and Lester's support encouraged Edwards to relocate the shop. "We got a lot of love from Jim," said Edwards. "We haven't had a slow day since coming up here"
But back to the "Mandalorian." The bulk of Spider Lily's business revolves around the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA), which led to the contract with Disney. The SCA is an international living-history group that studies and recreates Medieval European cultures and their histories before the 17th century.
Edwards, Wheeler and the rest of their crew are fascinated with pre-17th century history. Not only do they participate in Middle Age and Renaissance fairs, but they make and sell the garb of the time period. From suits of armor to historical jewelry, hair accessories, chainmaille and feast (dinner) ware, they create what anyone with similar interests would want at their gatherings. Dan Lind is their resident expert on historical accuracy.
Their working replicas of historical armor, as well as armor of their own design, has been purchased by modern-day "knights" who compete on the History Channel's "Knight Fight" - a series that began in 2019, as well as cosplay fans and other SCA fans.
Armed with that passion and know-how, when Disney put out a call for armor in 2017, Spider Lily put in their bid. They ended up filling 27 of 300 suit orders in two weeks. They made suits in pristine condition as well as others in various stages of destruction for use in the film's battle scenes. To do so, Spider Lily created the designs and another of Edward's companies, Honor Battle Company located in India, produced them.
Now, Spider Lily makes the suits for fans. Originally, Disney denied Spider Lily the right to do so, but knowing that the Mandalorian's helmet design was based on a 1,700 year-old design first used by Spartans, Edwards argued they didn't own the rights to control. He won and the company continues to make Mandalorian suits for fans.
Although there is much in common between the armor of the Middle Ages and the world of the Mandalorian, there is a huge difference, said Edwards. It's the thickness of the metal used to make them, because working armor has to do just that. Work. Spider Lily's crew members fight in it, as well.
They are as adept at modern welding principles as they are traditional, and as Edwards explained to members of the Preston Area Chamber of Commerce during a recent tour, he loves his work. It's easy to detect his fondness for the 150-year-old blacksmithing tools he still utilizes in his work.
"I am the master of fire: I can melt metal to liquid and I can reform it into a nice pretty shape," he said. "I seem to really enjoy working with metal. I enjoy traditional metalworking processes, I enjoy modern welding processes and I love the science behind it. I love the ability and power to take electricity and I can literally glue two pieces of metal together with electricity."
Spider Lily's team members each have their areas of expertise, as well. Emily Bush and Jessica Bills fashion textile, leather and chainmaille components of their products. Wheeler turns wire, stones, shell and vinyl into jewelry and signs. Josh Wood runs the plasma cutter and Auston Woodward helps everywhere. Cassie Wood handles shipping.
Pulling from their various experiences, Spider Lily also organizes events within the "Kingdom of Artemesia," which encompasses Southern Idaho, Utah, Montana, parts of Colorado and Wyoming west of the Continental Divide; the SCA has divided the world into modern-day "kingdoms."
Although the pandemic curtailed activities for most of the year, the Spider Lily crew is working to organize the Dragon Fire Fair, which is usually held in Soda Springs in July, and has drawn up to 1,000 people to it in the past. In connection, Ryan Weaver of Team USA, a branch of several medieval re-enactment societies, said Edwards and his crew are important supporters of recreating interest in medieval times.
"He is really animated, excited about the work he's doing. The armor he's doing is looking good. ...I think he'll be a good addition to Preston. I hope he'll get some young people excited and in the armor," he said.
Spider Lily's work can be seen in action this weekend. They have spent the last month preparing and showing their their wares at the Utah Renaissance and Fantasy Festival in Marriot-Slaterville, Utah, which began May 15 and runs through May 29.
"We are so excited to be up and going and having events. It's like we are coming home. All vendors are just like a big family," said Wheeler. The show has been valuable for the company as well. It received three more commissions for Mandalorian armor in the first days of the event.
"I have been blown away how well the public has received our Mandalorian suits. The cosplay community and Armoured Combat Worldwide (ACW) provide a thirsty market for Spider Lily's work. ACW is a sports league that organizes competitive matches between medieval armored combat teams, referred to as “chapters.” Spider Lily's crew are members of the Bridgerland Badgers chapter, which covers Soda Springs to Logan. "It's like MMA in armor," Wheeler said.