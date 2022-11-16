Molly Brown (Sadie Moosman) welcomes the royalty of Europe, Princess Delong (Lily Barton), Prince Delong (Conner Fong), Duke of Berlingame (Micah Serr), The grand Duchess Marie Nichalaiovna (Taylee Ferguson), Countess Feranti (Taylee Porter), Jenab-ashros (Tayten Bodily) and the Baroness of Auld (Anayeli Rodriguez) who surprise her with a song on her birthday.
Preston High School presented “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” last week and their final show was Monday, Nov. 14 in the PHS auditorium.
The lead character, Molly Tobin, was played by Sadie Moosman and her husband, Johnny Leadville Brown, was played by Ian Fellows. Others with lead roles were Aiden Larmore as Shamus Tobin, Michah Serr as Christmas, Emma Porter as Mrs. McGlone, Jonathon Waddoups as Monsignor Ryan and Charlie, Lily Barton as Princess Delong, Connor Sam Fong as Prince Delong and Aloysius Tobin, Sterling Fellows as Patrick Tobin and Burt, Olivia Nielson as Mother Flynn and Germaina and many others who played multiple roles in the production.
In addition to those on stage, a live orchestra directed by Jill Durrant and composed of students provided all of the music.
On Saturday in particular the auditorium had quite a few empty seats as both the Candlelight Dinner and first home girls basketball game were also going on. The students performed their hearts out for each performance and had a great time doing it.
“The Unsinkable Molly Brown” tells the story of Margaret “Molly” Brown, a socialite and philanthropist from Denver, Colorado who survived the sinking of the Titanic.
The production features music and lyrics by Meredith Willson and is based on the book by Richard Morris. Brown’s story was also made into a 1964 feature film starring Debbie Reynolds.
The PHS production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. It was directed by Kimberly Hobbs, and Anayeli Rogriguez. Jon Wright was Choral Director, Bill Povence Tech and Stage Director, Pauline Woodward Costume Director and Valerie Hull as choreographer.
