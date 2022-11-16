Support Local Journalism

Preston High School presented “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” last week and their final show was Monday, Nov. 14 in the PHS auditorium.

The lead character, Molly Tobin, was played by Sadie Moosman and her husband, Johnny Leadville Brown, was played by Ian Fellows. Others with lead roles were Aiden Larmore as Shamus Tobin, Michah Serr as Christmas, Emma Porter as Mrs. McGlone, Jonathon Waddoups as Monsignor Ryan and Charlie, Lily Barton as Princess Delong, Connor Sam Fong as Prince Delong and Aloysius Tobin, Sterling Fellows as Patrick Tobin and Burt, Olivia Nielson as Mother Flynn and Germaina and many others who played multiple roles in the production.


