The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) is sharing information for Idahoans who have received unsolicited packages of seeds from China.
The ISDA has received approximately 20 calls or emails reporting these kind of packages being sent to Idahoans. Several states are reporting similar occurrences. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is aware of the issue.
Idahoans who have received unsolicited packages of seeds are asked to take several steps:
• Do not plant the seeds
• Do not open the seed packages
• Contact the Idaho office of USDA APHIS at (208) 373-1600
• Retain the label and seed package
And, please wait for further instruction from USDA about disposal and follow-up.