This big female has a passion for fashion as it prowled down the runway sporting a wide monitoring necklace to match its tan fall coat. Her image was caught on the stealth cam at Richard Shipley’s salt lick near Morgan Ridge up Maple Creek, mid-morning on Tues., Sept. 15. The following day, Dr. Bruce Kaiser walked out of Shipley’s cabin and saw a big male leap over the five-foot log fence surrounding the pavilion and sandbox. Zan Bowles, owner of Stateline Electric, confirmed that cougars have also been spotted in Sugar Creek.
Up close and personal
Necia Seamons
Editor
