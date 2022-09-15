A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday when their plane went down in the mountains east of Preston.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the couple was on a flight from Boise, Idaho to Rock Springs, Wyoming and "were in the process of going on several cross country flights."
Authorities had not yet released the victims' names pending notification of family members.
A recovery team from Franklin County was still on the scene Thursday, and "appropriate investigators" were also expected to arrive Thursday, according to an update from the sheriff's office.
9/14/22: Two people are dead as a result of a plane crash in the southeast Idaho backcountry near Preston.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Wednesday evening that emergency personnel had located a downed aircraft with two deceased individuals east of Preston along the border of Franklin and Bear Lake counties.
The Sheriff's Office did not provide the names of the deceased individuals and encouraged everyone to "please respect the privacy of the victims' families."
Speculation that there had been a plane crash began around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday when the Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible downed aircraft east of Preston.
Sheriff's deputies and search and rescue personnel rushed to the area to look for the plane, eventually finding the aircraft and the deceased individuals.
The Sheriff's Office said the effort to recover the victims' bodies is under way.
"Please keep (the victims') families and the first responders that will be up there most of the night in your thoughts and prayers," the Sheriff's Office stated.
Authorities said more information about the plane crash will be released on Thursday.