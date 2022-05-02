The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conversation Service (NRCS) in Idaho is seeking producers to apply for funding through a Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) project. The Boa Ogoi Water, Land, and Habitat Restoration Project is focused on the northern bank of the Bear River, in Franklin County, Idaho.
The Boa Ogoi project is led by The Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation. The overall goal of the project is to redevelop the area to bring back the natural habitat, as closely as possible, to when the Tribe lived there, and prior to the pioneer farming practices that led to a loss of wildlife and native habitat resources. This will ultimately create a site that evokes the ethos of the precolonial landscape but is also resilient to climate change.
“We are extremely excited to work with The Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation on this project,” said Curtis Elke, Idaho State Conservationist for USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. “We believe that it will be both an inspiration and a model for restoring historically and culturally important lands in the Great Basin.”
Idaho producers in the project area looking to implement conservation systems that help protect riparian area and emergent wetlands through this project opportunity should contact their local USDA service center to apply. Examples of practices include the removal of invasive species, riparian herbaceous cover, water harvesting catchment, and restoration and management of rare and declining habitats. Applications for funding through this project will be accepted through May 20, 2022.
RCPP is a partner-driven approach to conservation that funds solutions to natural resource challenges on agricultural land. By leveraging collective resources and collaborating on common goals, RCPP demonstrates the power of public-private partnerships in delivering results for agriculture and conservation.
Producers can participate in awarded RCPP projects by reaching out to their local service centers. Idaho partners work with local farmers, ranchers and forest landowners to implement conservation systems, easements and watershed plans that help enhance and sustain the use of water, soil and wildlife habitat, in targeted project areas.