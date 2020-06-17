Support Local Journalism

The following students from Franklin County have received their degrees in one of Utah State University's programs. Only students who provided a Franklin County address information to USU are listed.

 

Morgan Hall, Associate of Science, University, USU Eastern, General Studies, Summer 2019 

Reed, Associate of Science, from Provost, General Studies, Summer 2019 

Daryn Short, Associate of Science, from Provost, General Studies, Summer 2019 

Emaly Hodges, Associate of Science, from Provost, General Studies, Fall 2019 

Ollie Law, Associate of Science, from Provost, General Studies, Fall 2019 

Eyra Sorenson, Associate of Science, from Provost, General Studies, Fall 2019 

Harley Carlisle, Associate of Science, from USU Eastern, General Studies, Spring 202 

Mckay Dodge, Associate, of Science, from Provost, General Studies, Spring 2020 

Hayden Egley, of Science, from Provost, General Studies, Spring 2020 

Justin Frandsen, Associate of Applied Science, Agriculture & Applied Sciences, Ag Systems Technology Ed, Aircraft Maint Tech-Airframe, Spring 2020 

Dalton Gordon, Associate of Science, from Provost, General Studies, Spring 2020 

Madyson Jardine, Associate of Science, from Provost, General Studies, Spring 2020 

Hayden Johnson, Associate of Science, from Provost, General Studies, Spring 2020 

Ian Kittleson, Associate of Applied Science, Agriculture & Applied Sciences, Ag Systems Technology Ed, General Technology, Spring 2020 

Grace Nielson, Associate of Science, from Provost, General Studies, Spring 2020 

Karson Wilson, Associate of Science, from Provost, General Studies, Spring 2020 

Makenzie Beckstead, Bachelor of Science, EEJ Education & Human Services, Kinesiology and Health Science, Human Movement Science, Summer 2019 

Wyatt Holliday, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture & Applied Sciences, Ag Systems Technology Ed, Technology Systems, Summer 2019 

Dean Loveland, Bachelor of Science, EEJ Education & Human Services, Comm Disorders & Deaf Ed, Comm Disorders &Deaf Education, Summer 2019 

Bracken Smith, Bachelor of Science, EEJ Education & Human Services, Human Devt and Family Studies, Family Life Studies, Summer 2019 

Adam Stocks, Bachelor of Science, Huntsman School of Business, Accounting, Accounting, Summer 2019 

Kristin Esplin, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture & Applied Sciences, Plants, Soils and Climate, Plant Science, Fall 2019 

Amelia Geddes, Bachelor of Science, EEJ Education & Human Services, Special Ed. & Rehab Counseling, Special Education, Fall 2019 

Taessia King, Bachelor of Science, EEJ Education & Human Services, Psychology, Psychology, Fall 2019 

Cody Petterborg, Bachelor of Science, Engineering, Mechanical & Aerospace Engr, Mechanical Engineering, Fall 2019 

Miguel Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science, from Provost, Integrated Studies, Fall 2019 

Sariah Seare, Bachelor of Music, Caine College of the Arts, Music, Music, Fall 2019 

Brandon Squires, Bachelor of Science, Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Science, Fall 2019 

Lance Wright, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture & Applied Sciences, Applied Economics, Agribusiness, Fall 2019 

Brachen Alder, Bachelor of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Lang, Phil & Commun Studies, Global Communication, Spring 2020 

Wyatt Bowles, Bachelor of Science, Huntsman School of Business, Economics and Finance, Economics, Spring 2020 

Ryden Crowther, Bachelor of Science, Science, Chemistry & Biochemistry, Biochemistry, Spring 2020 

Rachel Crummitt,Bachelor of Science, Humanities and Social Sciences, Sociology, Soc Work, & Anthro, Social Work, Spring 2020 

Kelsi Elkins, Bachelor of Science, Science, Biology, Biology, Spring 2020 

Justin Frandsen, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture & Applied Sciences, Ag Systems Technology Ed, Aviation Technology-Maint Mgt, Spring 2020 

Saige Fredrickson, Bachelor of Science, EEJ Education & Human Services, Psychology, Psychology, Spring 2020 

Anna Golightly, Bachelor of Science, Quinney Natural Resources, Wildland Resources, Rangeland Ecology Management, Spring 2020 

Hayden Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture & Applied Sciences, Plants, Soils and Climate, Plant Science, Spring 2020 

Robert Juhasz, Bachelor of Science, Engineering, Mechanical & Aerospace Engr, Mechanical Engineering, Spring 2020 

Kandyce Keller, Bachelor of Science, Science, Biology, Biology, Spring 2020 

Breanna Lind, Bachelor of Science, Humanities and Social Sciences, Lang, Phil & Commun Studies, Communication Studies, Spring 2020 

Emily Loertscher, Bachelor of Science, Huntsman School of Business, Management, Business Administration, Spring 2020 

River McKay, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture & Applied Sciences, Ag Systems Technology Ed, Outdoor Prod Design & Develop, Spring 2020 

Mackayla Nye, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture & Applied Sciences, Plants, Soils and Climate, Plant Science, Spring 2020 

Jeffrey Ormsby, Bachelor of Science, Science, Physics, Physics, Spring 2020 

Jared Petersen, Bachelor of Science, Huntsman School of Business, Management, Business Administration, Spring 2020, Bachelor of Science, Huntsman School of Business, Marketing and Strategy, Marketing, Spring 2020 

Jaycie Roberts, Bachelor of Science, EEJ Education & Human Services, Human Devt and Family Studies, Family Life Studies, Spring 2020 

Adrianne Waddoups, Bachelor of Science, Huntsman School of Business, Management, Business Administration, Spring 2020 

Carlene Winward, Bachelor of Science, EEJ Education & Human Services, Comm Disorders & Deaf Ed, Comm Disorders &Deaf Education, Spring 2020 

Damon Yardley, Bachelor of Science, Huntsman School of Business, Economics and Finance, Economics, Spring 2020, Bachelor of Science, Huntsman School of Business, Economics and Finance, Finance, Spring 2020 

Mitchell Bowles, Master of Education, Agriculture & Applied Sciences, Ag Systems Technology Ed, Career and Technical Education, Summer 2019 

Tyler Olsen, Master of Data Analytics, Science, Mathematics & Statistics, Data Analytics, Fall 2019 

Richard Cromwell, Master of Business Administrat, Huntsman School of Business, Marketing and Strategy, of Bus Admin, Spring 2020 

Chase Harris, Master of Business Administrat, Huntsman School of Business, Marketing and Strategy, Master of Bus Admin, Spring 2020 

Sarah Jensen, Master of Arts, EEJ Education & Human Services, Comm Disorders & Deaf Ed, Comm Disorders &Deaf Education, Spring 2020 

Brook Peacock, Master of Education, EEJ Education & Human Services, Teacher Education & Leadership, Instructional Leadership, Spring 2020 

Ellise Rees, Master of Arts, EEJ Education & Human Services, Comm Disorders & Deaf Ed, Comm Disorders &Deaf Education, Spring 2020 

Thomas Schmidt, Master of Education, EEJ Education & Human Services, Teacher Education & Leadership, Instructional Leadership, Spring 2020 

Tenille Sealy, Master of Social Work, Humanities and Social Sciences, Sociology, Soc Work, & Anthro, Social Work, Spring 2020 

