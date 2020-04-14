The Utah Division of Emergency Management discontinued the use of a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system on Monday, April 13, which targeted alerts at Utah's state line areas. The system had been put in place on Friday, April 11, as a way for Utah to "inform individuals of Utah's current COVID-19 related restrictions and declare information that will be used by the Utah Department of Health to help track and trace COVID-19 infections that may arise from persons who enter the state of Utah from national or international travel," states the message intended for drivers entering the state.
Instead of a Wireless Emergency Alert, the Utah Department of Transportation has decided to deploy variable message signs that indicate motorists should visit entry.utah.gov and fill out the form.
Airline passengers at Salt Lake City International Airport will continue receiving a postcard with a QR code and link to the health declaration form.
"A new virus required new thinking and new ideas to combat it. Utah was the first state to attempt to use a WEA to alert motorists entering the state to fill out a health declaration form at entry.utah.gov. It was important for Utah to try every good idea to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our state. Innovations don't always work out exactly how you hope, however," said Joe Dougherty, spokesman for the Utah Division of Emergency Management.
"We have compassion for the residents who live well outside of the intended alerting area, some of whom were 80 miles away. We heard that some of them received the alert more than 15 times. The system is not supposed to work that way. Phones are supposed to recognize the alert no more than once per alert message," he said. Although HWY 91 was not one of the targeted entries into Utah, several Franklin County residents reported getting the message at their homes, and as they entered Logan.
Highways entering Utah where the alert was intended to be sent were I-15 at the Arizona border, US-89 north of Kanab, US-491/191 at Monticello, I-70 at the Colorado border, US-40 at the Colorado border, I-80 at the Wyoming border, I-15 at the Idaho border, I-84 at the Idaho border and I-80 at the Nevada border.
The method was discontinued simply because the technology wasn't performing as intended. There was no comment regarding the fine-line of the constitutionality of such a form of gathering private information.
"The future for the technology is bright. Our federal partners are working with wireless carriers so that, in the future, alerts will be accurate by a tenth of a mile. We look forward to that day," said Dougherty.
"We look forward to continued conversations with our federal partners and the wireless carriers as we work toward more precise alerting in the future. In the meantime, the technology is still available for AMBER Alerts and other emergency messages that may need to be sent to wider areas of the state," Dougherty said.
Rep. Marc Gibbs, Idaho-Dist. 32, didn't like Utah's effort.
"If they are going to do it, let's put a roadblock up. They were trying to gather data and didn't want to go to an enforcement action," he said.
"I thought it was a bad idea. I understand why they do it ... but there's a very narrow balance between what they need to know and how much is too much control," he said. "I'm glad to see that they rescinded it," he said. Gibbs mentioned rights such as freedom to assemble, to travel and privacy rights.
But to date, the reason Utah cites for ending the texts to drivers entering the state is merely the inadequacies of technology to do it without inconveniencing people not entering the state.