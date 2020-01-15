￼Valley Wide Cooperative, with their grant partner Land O’ Lakes, donated $10,000 to the Idaho FFA. Through their benevolence fund, Valley Wide Cooperative and Land O’ Lakes donate, yearly, more than $100,000 to local communities and organizations. Receiving the donation from the Idaho FFA was Executive Director, Marcia Jedry, of the Idaho FFA Foundation.
“One of the goals of the Idaho FFA Foundation is to connect Idaho business and industry with the education community to prepare our FFA members to be the next generation of leaders in Idaho, the US and the world. We are proud and excited to welcome Valley Wide Cooperative, Valley Agronomics and their family of companies into the fold as they support the following Idaho FFA programs: State Leadership Conference, Agronomy Career Development Events (state and national level), career success tours, in-classroom participation, FFA Advisor training and so much more! We welcome their engagement with our FFA members and advisors and look forward to a long-term partnership promoting premier leadership, personal growth and career success!
“Thank you for believing in the Idaho FFA,” she said.
The grant will be used for a variety of items from education, travel and conferences. Valley Wide Cooperative CEO, Dave Holtom, said, “We know the impact that agriculture has on our lives daily. We feel that it is mission critical to educate and support the up and coming farmers anyway we can. With this mission in mind, Valley Wide Cooperative and Land O’ Lakes are honored to help fulfil a grant for the Future Farmers of America.”
Farmer owned since 1920, Valley Wide Cooperative is celebrating their 100th year of service in 2020.