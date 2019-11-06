Valley Wide donates to fairground restroom construction

Land O’ Lakes and Valley Wide Cooperative teamed up to provide $5,000 towards the construction of a new restroom facility at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. Valley Wide officials presented Mason Henrie, with the check on Friday, Nov. 1.
Henrie and his father, Randy, are building the facility, as well as one funded by Preston City, for Mason’s Eagle Scout project. The facility will accommodate 17 stalls, and is expected to be completed next summer. Both buildings are being constructed at the south end of the rodeo arena, one on the west side, and one on the east side.
Other sponsors of the facility are: Franklin County, Ritewood Eggs Great Basin Rodeo, Preston Elks Club, Preston Lady Elks.
In total, the facility is expected to cost $60,000. The city facility, which is being funded by Preston City, the Preston Lions Club, Rotary Club and Kiwanis Club, will accommodate 10 stalls. It is expected to cost $50,000.
Funds from the public were also raised at booths manned by Mason during the fair and the rodeo.
“This is fantastic. It’s something we’ve needed for a long time, “ said Cody Traveller, manager of the Valley Wide Cooperative Country Store.
“We are very appreciative to Randy and his boy for getting things going on it,” said Wes Harris, chairman of the Franklin County Fair Board. “We’ve been trying to get the restrooms done for 20 years,” he said.