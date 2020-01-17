Vaudis Emma Auger Sharp Porter passed away January 15, 2020. Funeral services were held on Monday, January 20 at the Mapleton Ward Chapel. Interment was at the Preston Cemetery.
She completed her earthly mission at 100 years of age. Vaudis was born in Glendale, Idaho to Leland and Emma Auger. She married Clifford Earl Sharp in 1940. They had eight children.
After Clifford’s passing in 1973, she continued raising their children and working the family farm. Later she served a mission in Los Angeles California and upon her return served for 15 years in the French extraction program.
She married Woodrow Porter in 1994, they spent 12 happy years together until his passing in 2006.
She is survived by her eight children, Emma Jean (Dale) Moosman; Betty (Larry) Keller; Fae (Alan) Hampton all of Preston, Idaho: Nita (Paul) Millard, North Salt Lake, Utah; Jessie (David) Archibald, Tremonton, Utah; Max (Holly) Sharp, Preston, Idaho; Cloie Sharp, Logan, Utah; LaDawn (Kelly) Neilson, Wellsville, Utah and one sister Lucy (Dorin) Porter, Preston, Idaho; 43 grandchildren, 113 great-grandchildren, and 44 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Clifford E. Sharp and Woodrow G. Porter; her parents and other brothers and sisters. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com