Vaudis Sharp Porter - 100th Birthday

On October 22nd, Vaudis Sharp Porter celebrated a great milestone--her 100th birthday. On her 95th birthday she said, "Well, I've made it this far, I may as well make it to a hundred." When Vaudis sets a goal, she accomplishes it.
Vaudis was born in Glendale, Idaho to Leland and Emma Auger. Her childhood years were spent on the family farm in Glendale until she met and married Clifford Earl Sharp. They moved to Cub River Canyon where she and Clifford worked hard side-by-side running a farm of their own. Together they raised eight children to whom they passed on their values of hard work, honesty, diligence, and most importantly their testimonies of the Savior Jesus Christ. Clifford and Vaudis were happily married for 32 years until his passing in 1973.
Vaudis served diligently all her life in many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served a mission to Los Angeles California and upon her return served for 15 years in the French extraction program.
Vaudis and Clifford's family of eight children have grown to include 43 grandchildren, 109 great-grandchildren, and 44 great-great grandchildren.
She later married Woodrow Porter who was a wonderful companion to her. They served together as officiators in the Logan Temple for many years and spent 12 happy years together until his passing in 2006.
Vaudis continues to enjoy word search puzzles, riding her stationary bike, and listening to Lawrence Welk.
Please join us at an open house celebration in her honor on Saturday, October 26th from 2:00-3:30 pm at the Mapleton Ward church house (5307 East Cub River Road, Preston). No gifts requested. Your presence will be her present.
Emma Jean Moosman
Jessie Archibald
Betty Keller
Max Sharp
Fae Hampton
Cloie Sharp
Nita Millard
LaDawn Neilson