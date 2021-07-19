Support Local Journalism

Venice Nielsen Buttars, 86, passed away surround-ed by family on July 18, 2021. Services will be Sat July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Preston 10th Ward LDS Chapel, 155 North 200 West in Preston. Viewings will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com

