Just because you’re stuck at home, doesn’t mean you can’t explore, state Idaho State Parks personnel. Current online learning opportunities Idaho State Parks offer include:
Castle Rocks State Park/City of Rocks National Reserve are offering online learning experiences through short video presentations:
Here are links to park videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhQKe_AhXL4 https://youtu.be/kJD5uvgZg5Q
The videos can also be seen on Castle Rocks State Park & City of Rocks National Reserve Facebook pages.
Old Mission State Park offers a video that can be downloaded on the park history, as well as:
· Cataldo Mission Fact Sheet
· Coeur d'Alene's Old Mission Persons and Places
· Coeur d'Alene's Old Mission Vocabulary
· Mission Grounds
· Parish House Fact Sheet
Here is the link to the Old Mission State Park website: https://parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/parks/coeur-d-alenes-old-mission
Farragut State Park has a brochure that can be downloaded on the Museum at the Brig: https://parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/parks/farragut
Harriman State Park has historic videos available online: https://parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/parks/harriman
Teacher resources an lesson plans can be found in the lower right corner of:
https://parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/activities/learning