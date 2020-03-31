Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Just because you’re stuck at home, doesn’t mean you can’t explore, state Idaho State Parks personnel. Current online learning opportunities Idaho State Parks offer include:

Castle Rocks State Park/City of Rocks National Reserve are offering online learning experiences through short video presentations:

Here are links to park videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhQKe_AhXL4  https://youtu.be/kJD5uvgZg5Q

The videos can also be seen on Castle Rocks State Park & City of Rocks National Reserve Facebook pages.

Old Mission State Park offers a video that can be downloaded on the park history, as well as:

· Cataldo Mission Fact Sheet

· Coeur d'Alene's Old Mission Persons and Places

· Coeur d'Alene's Old Mission Vocabulary

· Mission Grounds

· Parish House Fact Sheet

Here is the link to the Old Mission State Park website: https://parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/parks/coeur-d-alenes-old-mission

Farragut State Park has a brochure that can be downloaded on the Museum at the Brig: https://parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/parks/farragut

Harriman State Park has historic videos available online: https://parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/parks/harriman

Teacher resources an lesson plans can be found in the lower right corner of:

https://parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/activities/learning

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.