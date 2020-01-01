Virginia Louise Kuhl Knutsen is celebrating her 80th birthday. She was born in Manhattan, New York, on Jan. 6, 1940. Her Parents, Howard and Louise Kuhl shortly after moved to New Jersey and then West Chester, Pennsylvania. Virginia had a younger sister, Gail, who was born seven years later.
After graduating from high school in 1957, Ginny attended Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana, where she earned a degree in elementary education.
After college graduation, followed by marriage to her college sweetheart, Byron, she began her teaching career in Hindman, Kentucky in a two room schoolhouse. In following years she taught in DeKalb, Illinois, in Guam, and the elementary schools in Weston during the 1980s, and in Malad, Idaho.
Another important happening in her life was when she and her husband were baptized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Two highlights in the past 13 years were first serving a two-part mission with Byron in both Macon, Georgia, and then Bilbao, Spain, and later both being temple workers in the Logan Utah Temple.
Ginny and Byron have four children: Lara in Colorado, Erik in Utah, Kacey in Utah, and Nathan in Wisconsin. They have 19 grandchildren and 12 (almost) great-grandchildren.
Ginny loves people and shows it in many ways. The gospel of Jesus Christ has motivated her choices in her life. She has a fun sense of humor and can talk with anyone on a moment’s notice!!!
Ginny and Byron have lived in Preston for 10 years and have been married for 58 years.
For all acquaintances: on Saturday, January 4th, there will be an Open House from 1-4 p.m. in Preston at the Larsen-Sant Library, at 109 South 1st East, Preston (behind Stokes Marketplace).