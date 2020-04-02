Face masks are a part of our current lives, particularly for those on the front lines of the fight with the COVID-19. At the Franklin County Medical Center the mask has become a part of daily wear for employees. Adrienne Hampton Alvey, part of the FCMC staff, is coordinating a volunteer effort to keep county residents who need them, supplied with the masks.
Several women in the area have received an online link that provides a tutorial about the construction method and requirements for the item. This information has come from nurses working in hospitals elsewhere who are in short supply of the face mask.
Alvey's instructions follow in the hopes of finding people who sew, who are willing to volunteer time, supplies and effort to fill the need wherever that might be.
“Use any pattern, but please add a layer of LIGHTWEIGHT NONWOVEN interfacing (fusible makes it easier). Even though Suppose, our local quilt shop, is closed due to COVID-19, they have a box in front of the shop to provide some free supplies and collect finished masks. Suppose staff are available for more specific help or supplies; you can direct message them on Instagram at all hours. People can also drop off finished masks at the hospital front door. Please place the masks in resealable plastic bags.”
“The response for the face masks for Franklin County Medical Center has been incredible. Thank you so much to our community, and thanks to Suppose for providing supplies to those who didn’t have any but wanted to help. The work is still happening," she said.
She also noted the importance of the interfacing.
"...there have been so many questions - we decided to require it because of the added protection of non-woven materials; it is strong but soft, it’s washable, it has better bacteria filtration and air permeability, and is the material currently used to make surgical face masks. Again, Thank you to you all,” she said. The masks will be laundered by the hospital before use.
Janel Durrant, Whitney, is one of the women making the masks. She had begun making the masks before she found out about Alvey's campaign. Durrant has relatives in the medical field in Washington who sent information on how to make the masks. Other women in Durrant's Cub River Ward decided to help as well.
"I'm just doing it because I'm wishing I could help somehow. There's not much else I can do," said Leann Mendoza, Cub River. "It's not like I have any shortage of fabric. All these years my husband has called me a fabric hoarder. Now look who's prepared," she laughed.
As she sews, she makes adjustments based on the materials she has.
"We started sewing the masks using elastic to hold them on the ears, but we have run out of elastic and are now using twill tape or ribbon or ties. I've even made some with a package of new shoelaces that I had in my stash!"
"I realize this isn't a medical grade barrier, but if it can help to extend the life of the medical grade masks that they have, then it is worth doing it."