Volunteers needed at senior citizens center

There just isn't enough help to keep the programs available that people have come to expect from the Preston Senior Citizen Center, said director Carol Parker. Unless willing helpers come forward before Nov. 7, the center will not be preparing the annual Thanksgiving dinner to area businesses as it has for the last 15 years.
To raise funds that help the center provide food to 120 homebound or elderly residents in Franklin County, the center's directors have prepared and delivered a Thanksgiving dinner for between 500-600 meals at three dozen area businesses. This has traditionally raised about $4,000 for the center said Parker.
Persons interested in preparing or delivering the annual fund-raiser may contact Parker or Rhonda Wessel at 208-852-2844.