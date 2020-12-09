Robin Berrett, of Franklin, and Hidie Nye, of Riverdale, have helped families in Franklin County for the last 15 years to have a Merry Christmas by organizing the Angel Tree campaign. “Without the community support there wouldn’t be an Angel Tree. We appreciate the people who help us,” said Berrett.
Three Angel Trees have been put up in Franklin County: at Big J Burgers, 196 North State Street, Preston; Stokes True Value Store, 217 South State Street, Preston; and Westside High School in Dayton. Gift suggestions are written on cutout angels (blue for boys, pink for girls) and hung on the tree with a small clip that states the child's age and wish list. Over 40 families were anonymously helped last year.
“The gifts can be dropped off at any of the three locations. It is important that the angel is attached to the gift so that we know which family it goes to,” reminded Nye. “We pick up the gifts and take them to the archery building in Preston, sort the gifts into families." Parents then collect the gifts to take them home and wrap.
“If the item is for clothing, we try to put the clothing first, like coats, boots, scarves, or hats. Then we add a toy or two. Our heartfelt thank-you goes to all those who help provide a Christmas for those who wouldn’t have a Christmas,” said Robin. “When we sort through the gifts, we also check to see that every family gets an equal amount of gifts.”
Children for whom the angels on the trees represent were gathered from applications gathered from Oct. 26 - Nov. 5. No more applications are being accepted for this year.
Volunteers are needed to help sort the gifts into the correct family bag. To help, call or text Berrett at 208-760-0863.