Across Franklin County, voters are eager to vote.
"We're seeing large numbers of people voting," said Franklin County Clerk Camille Larsen. She estimates an average of 75 percent of the registered voters had cast their vote by 4 p.m. on Election Day.
Poll workers in the Whitney precinct noted that they were impressed with the effort youth were making to vote. They had students come from Pocatello to vote because they are still registered in Franklin County.
The biggest challenge of Election Day, said Larsen, is having so many absentee votes, as well as managing the polling places. She estimates that 36% of registered voters in Franklin County had requested absentee ballots.
By 4 p.m., Nov. 3, 88%, or 2,340 of those absentee ballots had been returned.
Although no local races are being determined in Franklin County, because they were determined in the May primaries, national candidates and state legislative candidates for District 32 will be decided by this election.
The polls are open until 8 p.m. Absentee ballots must be before the polls close.