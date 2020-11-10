Just in time for the Preston High School's musical production "Anastasia," a waiver from Idaho's Stage 3 restrictions has been approved for Preston School District. The musical will be presented Nov. 11-14 at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium.
The district notified patrons that the waiver will allow the district to put in place a plan to mitigate spread of COVID-19 in order to allow more people to gather for activities like the musical as well as ballgames musical concerts, etc.
Governor Little moved Idaho back into Stage 3 in the coronavirus recovery plan on Oct. 26, which limits gatherings to 50 people or less.
Recognize that school events are important not just to the school, but to the community, the district requested the following plan:
- Social Distancing both in the gym and auditorium seating. Two rows between each family group and three seats between family groups. (Some events will have ushered or assigned seating).
- Those who attend these events will be expected to wear a mask while in attendance.
- Tickets will be sold online or in the school office prior to arrival at the event. No tickets will be sold at the door. Online tickets are available at phs.psd201.org (For assistance contact the high school office at 208-852-0280.) Families of participants will be given first priority for tickets to events.
- Lines for concessions and restrooms will be spaced.
- Spectators will be asked not to congregate before or after the event in the building.
The Southeastern Idaho Public Health department approved the plan. Although the capacity for an audience is much higher, this plan will allows for up to 300 people in the high school's main gym and up to 120 in the high school auditorium.
"Cooperation of all involved will be critical in order for us to be able to keep the number of people attending our events above 50. School administrators and staff will be on hand to encourage spectators to keep to these expectations. If a spectator chooses not to follow the expectations listed they will be asked to leave the event," stated district superintendent Marc Gee in the letter.
KACH will broadcast varsity boys and girls basketball games. Their broadcast can be found at: https://mylocalradio.com/preston/ and game photos and articles will be available at www.prestoncitizen.com as well as in the weekly print edition of the newspaper.
"We would ask all involved to work with us as we again attempt to make the best of a bad situation. It is not our desire to limit the number of people who can come to school events. Given the restrictions that have been put in place we are doing all we can to maximize the number of people that are allowed to participate," stated Gee.
Following the musical, the school will host the season's first girls basketball game on Nov. 14.