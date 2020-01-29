Walnuts may not just be a tasty snack; they may also promote good gut bacteria. Research suggests that these “good” bacteria may contribute to the heart-health benefits of walnuts.
The Experiment
Forty-two people between the ages of 30 and 65 who were overweight or obese participated in the study. Before the study, participants ate an average American diet for two weeks.
Then, the participants were randomly assigned to one of three study diets, all of which included less saturated fat than the average American diet. The diets included one with whole walnuts; one with the same amount of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and polyunsaturated fatty acids as walnuts but without any walnuts; and one that partially substituted oleic acid (another fatty acid) for the same amount of ALA found in walnuts but without any walnuts.
In all three diets, walnuts or vegetable oils replaced saturated fat and all participants followed each diet for six weeks with a break between diet periods.
The Results
To analyze the bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract, the researchers collected fecal samples 72 hours before the participants finished each of the study diet periods. The walnut diet enriched a number of gut bacteria that have been associated with health benefits in the past, including Roseburia which may protect the gut lining.
After the walnut diet, there were significant associations between changes in gut bacteria and risk factors for heart disease. Some strains of bacteria were inversely associated with lowering blood pressure, suggesting more of the gut bacteria was connected with greater reductions in blood pressure.
Additionally, more of another bacteria (Lachnospiraceae) was associated with greater reductions in blood pressure, total cholesterol and non-HDL cholesterol. There were no significant correlations between enriched bacteria and heart-disease risk factors after the other two diets.
These findings show how people can feed the gut microbiome (the name given to the microbes [bacteria, etc.] that live in your intestines) in a positive way. Foods like whole walnuts provide a variety of substrates — like fatty acids, fiber and bioactive compounds (components of food that act to promote good health) — for our gut microbiomes to feed on. In turn, this can help generate beneficial metabolites and other products for our bodies that may improve health.
The Take Home Message
Replacing an unhealthy snack with walnuts is a small change to make to the foods that you eat. Considerable evidence shows that making small improvements to the foods that you eat may greatly benefit health. Eating two to three ounces of walnuts a day in addition to overall healthy eating could improve gut health and reduce heart disease.