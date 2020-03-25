As of March 1, the Bear River Basin had received near-normal precipitation during February, and water-year precipitation ranges between 74% and 105% of normal.
Despite dry conditions in the second half of February, the Bear River Basin snowpack is around normal (about 105-110%) for Mar. 1. Precipitation in February came from just a couple intermittent storms which were separated by warm and dry periods. Although there wasn’t consistent precipitation, these storms have kept the basin snowpack within the 50th percentile of historic data.
Snowpack at the following sub-basins with respect to normal levels are: Cub River 100%, Mink Creek 103%, Malad River 94%, and Montpelier Creek 118%.
Bear Lake is 70% full and 153% of average. Streamflow forecasts are near normal for the primary runoff period and range from about 85% to 110% of normal.
The water outlook is promising for agriculture as well as recreation throughout the Bear River basin.
Twin Lakes Canal Company could not be reached before press time.
“If you get the water report that has them all averaged together, the Franklin Basin which feeds the Cub River, was at 101% of normal,” said Lyle Porter of the Consolidated Irrigation Company said. The company provides water for over 480 share holders who irrigate about 16,000 acres in Franklin County.
He also said that the Immigration Summit station, in Mink Creek, was 96% of normal. “Snowpack can still change, but its a pretty average year. If the early part of the summer is hot and dry, then water will go a little faster then,” he said.
All of CIC’s reservoirs will be full by the middle of May, said Porter. The company manages the water in the Glendale, Foster, Lamont, and Johnson reservoirs.