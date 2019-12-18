Some holiday stress is unavoidable, but stress eating doesn’t have to be. Our holiday to-do lists are long. There are endless parties and social activities. It’s easy to see why stress levels are high during the holiday season. Holiday stress can be an endless trigger for soothing yourself with food. With all the seasonal comfort foods ever present, it’s no wonder why it’s so easy to turn to food.
Eating in response to stress is a habit many of us have formed. However, you can retrain yourself to actually cope with the stress instead of just covering it with food. The best way to break this habit is by regularly practicing techniques that prevent stress and release it when feeling overwhelmed. You can learn to manage your stress and emotions productively the more you practice.
The next time you find yourself seeking out comforting food when stressed, work through this list or do other stress relieving activities until you feel your stress subside.
· Breathe deeply. Focus on breathing for 3 to 5 minutes. Inhale down to your lower abdomen, where we tend to hold tension caused by stress.
· Play uplifting music. Music such as classical, jazz or percussion-based music has been shown to improve overall mood. Create a playlist you like that makes you feel good. Listen often.
· Use Your Brain. Do something that uses brain power to refocus thoughts on something besides food. Read, work on a crossword puzzle, do a hobby or talk to a friend or family member.
· Eat Dark Chocolate. Nibble on a little dark chocolate every day or when stressed. Dark chocolate contains compounds that boost your mood and reduce stress hormones.
· Stretch It Out. A regular routine of stretching is effective to keep tension from building up in our necks, shoulders, backs and hips. If at home, sit on the floor to stretch while breathing deeply.
· Walk Around. Take frequent 2-minute walking breaks. A 2-minute walk is sufficient time for blood to fully circulate, which can clear your mind and perspective.
· Exercise regularly. Regular exercise helps release and manage day-to-day stress. People who exercise regularly tend to maintain lower stress levels and report more feelings of happiness.
Depending on the amount of stress, you may have to work through several techniques before you feel relief. It may take a month or more to retrain your habit, but you will find these techniques become your first response to stress or negative emotions instead of food.
Learning to manage stress and emotions without turning to food will aid you in being healthier, boost self-confidence and help you feel in control even through the holiday season.