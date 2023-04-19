Anticipating a “little” flooding on Monday, April 10, Mike and Chelsey Tomlinson gathered some sandbags to protect their home on Hwy. 91 where it heads west in Preston toward Pocatello.
Chelsey bought the home in 2019, unaware that similar circumstances in 2017 sent water to its doorstep.
“On Tuesday we had it sandbagged,” said Chelsey. Family and members of their ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped them build a sandbag dike around their home. By Wednesday, a lake had formed around their home. It has taken up to seven sandbags high to keep at bay the waters of the temporary lake.
The snow that fell early Thursday morning “actually gave a little relief because it slowed things down and gave us time to regroup and figure out where things needed to be,” she said. Though the sandbags have prevented the main floor of the home from flooding, they have heard water in their heating vents. Mike uses a pump to remove water that rises into their crawl space.
“We are getting through (because of) good family, good friends, and good community. We are trying to be patient. It’s hard to say ‘we’re drowning out here,’ because we know the whole city has issues,” said Chelsey.
Homes across town on 400 East have reported water filling their five-foot crawlspaces. They spent Thursday evening pumping them out into the swales along side the streets, and Preston City has asked residents to not put water into the sewer system, as it is processing four times the amount of water it was designed to handle. City officials are worried about the system backing up into homes.
Water has covered the highway and low-lying roads through Winder and Banida. Battle Creek repeatedly overwhelms the small bridge on Hot Springs road, pitting the pavement with rock, mud and debris, and carving stream beds along its edges.
The same thing has happened in Mink Creek, where snow on south facing ridges has melted, sending sheets of water flowing under several feet of snow, saturating the soil. Rolling streams have appeared in fields and water seeped into basements. Mudslides and snow slides have carried rock and dirt across driveways and through barns. Several barns and sheds had already collapsed from the season’s heavy snowfalls.
Hwy. 36, the main road linking Franklin and Bear Lake counties, was closed just north of Mink Creek late Tuesday and all day Wednesday last week due to mudslides and avalanches coming onto the pavement.
As of Monday, the USDA’s SNOTEL site at the 7,390-foot summit of Emigration Canyon measured a snow-water equivalent of 39.6 inches, or 198% of normal for this time of year. Snow depth at the site peaked at 121 inches (11 feet) on April 5.
More mud slipping around milepost 15 on Hwy. 36 brought several trees down onto the highway late Sunday night. The state crew worked on it until 2 a.m. so it was open for the morning commute.
City and county crews are scrambling as well, cleaning up debris and trying to find ways to safely reroute the melting snow in order to reopen the roads.
“I think I think we’ll see (runoff problems) for a good month, especially where it is going to rain this week. This place that slipped Sunday night, I never would have thought would slide. The ground is just so saturated and there is so much snow on top of it. It’s just cutting loose on us,” said Jeremy Wood, state road crew supervisor.
Sand and sandbags have been made available at the Franklin County Fairgrounds (300 North 200 West, Preston) for area residents. Those in need of sandbags need to bring their own shovels to fill them.
With several weeks still to go until spring runoff peaks, the Idaho Transportation Department is warning drivers of “a significant chance” of flooding throughout Franklin, Caribou and Bear Lake counties, and is urging motorists to avoid trying to drive through spots where road surfaces are under water.
To get the latest updates on road conditions and closures, check 511.idaho.gov or download the 511 app.
Citizen editor Jeff DeMoss contributed to this article.
