Guns and the Second Amendment
The NRA has represented the rights of gun owners for decades. They have been the go to organization that has stood tall on gun issues. Now we have another organization helping with the fight to protect the Second Amendment; the 2nd Amendment Alliance. They have also taken up the fight to protect our gun rights. This is good news that we now have two organizations helping with the fight against gun control. The problem is that at times these organizations are at odds with one another. We don’t need infighting between gun groups. I’m not suggesting that either group is at fault.
A few people have asked me about my stance on the 2nd Amendment. I have been asked what is my position on “Red Flag” laws. I oppose any law that confiscates firearms from individuals without due process. I am a Life member of the NRA and the Amateur Trapshot Association (ATA). I have never met a gun that I didn’t like. I am currently making guns as a hobby. I don’t know how many guns I own, but that has not stopped me from wanting the next new gun that manufactures bring to market.
I believe that questioning one's passion for the 2nd Amendment is like questioning one’s belief about religion. Who is the most supportive of the 2nd amendment? Who is the most religious? Most of us have a love for the second amendment. There is an old saying, you can vote your way into socialism but you have to shoot your way out of socialism! We had legislation the other day HB 396; it was a bill allowing the IDFG to help develop shooting ranges. I was a co-sponsor of that bill. The bill had the support of the NRA, oddly enough several of our most vocal supporters of the 2nd Amendment didn’t vote for that bill. I don’t question their vote on this issue, they simply had a different perspective.
Enough said, I believe that the rights granted by the 2nd amendment are fundamental and must be protected. I will continue to serve Legislative District 32 as I have in the past. I believe in “Common Sense Solutions” to the issues that affect Rural Idaho.
Sincerely,
Rep. Marc Gibbs