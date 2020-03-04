Letter to Editor,
This is in response to an article published in January 2020 concerning the organization of a non-denominational scout troop. I believe Scouting was, in previous days beneficial to the youth. But all who hold membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been sufficiently instructed there is a new and better curriculum to benefit our youth today. Parents certainly may teach their children the virtues of being trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. And they should do so.
Being reverent means thinking of our God. Children should obey their parents. Worthy church members should be obedient to the instruction of Jesus Christ. Affiliating oneself to an organization in which the church has relinquished membership will cause you problems, though it may seem harmless to you to do so. Think about the questions asked of you when interviewing for temple recommends.
I hold no authoritative position, but do seek to be obedient. The implemented changes were not man's decision, but came from revelation to our beloved prophet from Jesus Christ, who does all things for a wise purpose, for the benefit of His people. And we are taught if we have been warned, warn your neighbor. My hope is this message, written by a sister who is of little consequence to anyone, will touch the hearts of any who may be considering continuing with Boy Scouts of America, who belong to the Church of Jesus Christ, to reconsider.
This is my humble and true opinion. I am grateful for freedom of speech and hope this messaged is published. Thank you!
Signed,
Pamela Martin
Clifton