We wish to express a sincere thank you to The Preston Citizen and to our community for selecting us for the J. Walter Ross and Wayne D. Bell 2019 Community Service Award. We are humbled and honored by this award.
We were privileged to personally know Walt and Wayne and to rub shoulders with them often. We have great respect for these two men who significantly impacted our community for good. Their legacy lives on.
We were stunned when our names were announced at the recent Chamber of Commerce dinner; and stunned a second time when we discovered that three of our children and two daughters-in-law were in the audience - without us knowing beforehand that they were in attendance.
We feel so proud to be a part of this great community. Again, thank you so much.
Thane and Kathy Winward