Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Indians hoped to get in a home game against Pocatello on Apr. 25 (score unavailable at press time) and they travel to Pocatello today, Wednesday, Apr. 26 for a doubleheader starting at 3:30 but the recent rain could change all of that. They travel to Ben Lomond on Tuesday, May 2 for the last scheduled game of the regular season.

The Indians squared off in Marsh Valley on Apr. 22 and finished with a 4-9 loss. It may not seem like a great outcome but it was an impressive improvement over the earlier 0-12 loss to the Eagles.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.