Franklin County Commissioners had a lot of county business to address in their Sep. 12 meeting.
Randy Henrie updated them on the courthouse progress to start things off. Some key points were the completion of the elevator shaft and that everything is ready for the walls, which are scheduled to go up Sep. 26. For those who are interested, a camera is on site and can be accessed by the public at this link: https://www.ipcamlive.com/fccourthousecontstruction The page shows a live view and on the left side a time-lapse menu can be accessed.
A contract for drug testing county employees was presented by Sarah Layland but there was some confusion about what the contract was actually for and who was responsible for each of the different portions. The item was tabled until those things can be clarified.
Ivan Jorgensen came before the commissioners to express his concerns about open range status and the issues he has had with cattle on the road, fence repair and how open range laws affect insurance claims. The commissioners responded that herd districts are currently being addressed by an Open Range Committee, which will submit its recommendations to the commissioners before any changes are made.
A member of the Open Range Committee resigned, and the commissioners appointed Jason Fellows to fill the position.
The third addendum to the Maple Creek Ranches development agreement was approved and the Phase 4 Subdivision Agreement by High Country Global Solutions, represented by Phil Anderson and Brian Allen, was conditionally approved.
Both Troy Moser and the commissioners feel the company is making good progress since taking over the project and have a good plan and good cooperation.
Landfill Fees for 2022-23 were raised from $110 to $115, $112 to $117, and $214 to $224. Additional cans went from $48 to $50. This is just the annual fee to dump the additional can. It is $150 to purchase the can. The increases are all under 5% and therefore do not require a public hearing before implementing.
Resolution #2022-09-12-A (County Budget for Fiscal Year 2023) was approved as well as Resolution #2022-09-12-B (Abatement Budget for Fiscal Year 2023).
Resolution #2022-09-12-C to close out the Fair Unapportioned Trust Fund as recommended for the courthouse bond was approved. The fund has been stagnant, so the money is being transferred into the fair building fund.
Resolution #2022-09-12-D was also approved which transfers American Rescue Plan Act Funds to Capital Projects for the sally port.
An alcoholic beverage license was transferred to the new owners of Tattles.
The public defender agreements were approved as well as the conflict counsel agreements. The public defender is an attorney for the people who cannot afford an attorney. However, if the public defender has a conflict with a person they will be assigned to one of the conflict counsels instead.
The Four County Commissioner Meeting will be held September 21, 2022 in the {span}Robinson Building.{/span}