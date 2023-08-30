Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men’s League played a net best ball last week. The low team was Justin Hemmert and substitute Logan Lyons with a net 30. In the optional games, the Hemmert team was low net followed by Larry Stokes and Kirk Merrill with 31. In the gross optional games, Justin and Logan were first with a 33. Mike Cunninghama and Ken Degn were second with a 34. Dave Seamons and Darin Hess were third with a 35. Skins were won by Justin Hemmert, Bob Wright, and Mike Cunningham.
Preston Golf and Country Club hosted the Stokes Market/True Value Couples Scramble. In Flight 1, Dave and Pam Seamons finished first with a 62. Dylan and Taysha Hardy were second with a 66. Mitch Ramsdell and Jami Lewis finished third with a 68. In the net division, Jason and Leslee Olsen were first with a 59.6. Justice and McKaylee Purser were second with a 61.2 net. Nick and Megan Creech were third with a 62.2. In Flight 2, Galen and Heather Alvey won low gross with a 65. Wiley and McKenzie Losee were second with a 74. Jake and Maylee Losee were third with a 79. In the net division, Channing and Britney Hemsley were first with a 62.9. Kevin and Jolynne Price were second with a 65.7. Mike Frandsen and Luann Losee were third with a 66.3.
Preston Golf and Country Club will be hosting the Crumbl 1-Person Scramble on Saturday, September 23rd. Players will get 80% of their handicap index. The field is limited to the first 100 players so register before it fills up and you miss out. The cost for the event is $77 per player including cart, green fee, entry fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.