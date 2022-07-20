The Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men's League played a Scramble format this week on the front nine. Darin Hess and Dave Seamons took the win with a net score of 29 (-6). In the optional games, The scramble net was won by Hess and Seamons as was the Scramble gross with a score of 29 Skins were won by Hess and Seamons with birdies on holes 3 and 5, Bill Nash and Joe Greene with a birdie on hole 6, and Lloyd Field and Dave Atkinson on hole 5. The second third concluded this week with Bill Nash and Joe Greene taking the win and qualifying for the season ending playoff for the League Champion.
Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Pick-a-Pro with the Open Championship this past week. The team of Stan Cahoon/Tony Finau finished first with a combined total of 65. There was a four way tie for second between the teams of Chad Christensen/Rory McIlroy, Syd Sadler/Dustin Johnson, Ken Degn/Rory McIlroy, and Randy Larsen/Rory McIlroy with matching 66's. Dave White/Rory McIlroy and Mike Cunningham/Justin Thomas tied for 6th with matching 67's. Skins were won by Mike Cunningham, Wayne Henderson, Skyler Broadhead, and Eli Jensen
Preston Golf and Country Club is now taking entries for the Preston City Amateur on August 5th and 6th. You may pick your tee time on Friday. Saturday you will be paired within your flight by score with best scores going out last. The entry fee for the event is $76 for the event not including cart. There will be hole prizes on every hole both days of the event. To register please contact the pro shop and schedule your Friday tee time. Call now to get your preferred tee time. Call 208-852-2408.