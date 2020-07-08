Weston’s July city council meeting opened with another update on the well portion of the water tank project. Steven Wood, of Sunrise Engineering, reported that what contaminants they could find were well below, no pun intended, healthy limits. It’s safe to drink. The current draft of the project as a whole will be submitted to Idaho’s Department of Environmental Quality for a final review.
Mayor Greg Garner reported a new radar sign installed at the bottom of the hill on the west side of town to catch incoming speedsters. The council talked a while on the issue revealing that those with the biggest lead feet are not out-of-towners but the people of Weston themselves, among other people sporting 1F license plates. The mayor concluded the report thanking the Franklin County Police Department for its deputies’ increased presence in the city.
In another matter regarding signs, there is an issue with a stop sign at the Northeast corner of the intersection of 100 South & 200 East. The core of the issue is one where the legal road and the path of traffic have come into conflict. At present the sign is in the spot that the law requires it to be, however, it makes the corner hazardous for large semis, flatbeds loaded with hay and milk tanker trucks. Many of them have barely avoided both damaging the sign and the surrounding buildings and cars. In the past, the sign was further from the road but when the intersection was redone into a four-way stop it was moved further out into the street. Despite pleas from Kent and June Aston to have the sign removed altogether the council has received reports that the transition to a four-way stop was a welcome change. So a tentative decision was made to move the stop sign halfway back to its old position and to possibly put up a “stop ahead” sign up on the hill leading to the intersection.
Discussion then turned to the 24th of July Celebration. At present, the state will transition out of stage 4 of the opening plan for the COVID-19 pandemic on July 16, two days before Weston’s annual shindig. Just about the only “major” debate over the issue was over whether to have the kids on the floats throw Tootsie Rolls or Bit-O-Honeys.
The current set up for the day starts at 7 a.m. with a race followed by a flag ceremony at 7:45 a.m. That will be followed by the WSHS Band Fundraised Breakfast from 8-9:30. The parade is at 10 a.m., followed by games and vendors starting at 11 a.m. The airplane candy drop will kick off the afternoon activities at 1 p.m., followed by the animal chase at 1:30 and the fire hose for those who need to cool off at 2 p.m.
A pig roast begins at 6 p.m., the shoot out at 7 p.m. and the band starts at 8 p.m. Fireworks end the day with a bang at 10 p.m. The council encourages people to come out and have a great time but to remember to social distance and stay safe.