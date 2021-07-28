Wells Fargo has had a branch operating in Preston for decades. In September that will no longer be the case. Customers have been directed to use locations in Logan or online resources after Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
The Preston branch currently employees six people and it is unknown what provisions, if any, Wells Fargo will offer them in the closure.
Physical branch locations all over the country are closing for many banks in part due to the impact of COVID as well as a shift to online instead of in person transactions that began long before COVD but was accelerated by the pandemic. It is unlikely that any of those locations will reopen.
Advertisement
“This is not an easy decision or one that we take lightly,” said Wells Fargo representative Anthony Timmons when contacted by the Citizen about the closure. “We continually evaluate our branch network, and make adjustments based on customer use, market factors, economic trends and competitor actions. This process leads to both expansion and consolidations.”
“While branches continue to be important in serving our customers’ needs, we’re finding that more customers are often using our wide range of digital capabilities for many of their banking needs. As a result, more transactions are happening outside the branch.”
“We value our customers and will keep them informed of any changes that may impact their everyday banking.”