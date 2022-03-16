West Motor Ford and Doug Day were recognized for their success and contributions to the community at the annual Preston Area Chamber of Commerce banquet last week.
West Motor was named Business of the Year and Day was named Entrepreneur of the Year.
Located at 296 N. State, Preston, West Motor Ford is a 75-year-old company that “sells cars but is in the people business,” said Doug Porter. He co-owns the company with his son, Mike, and sales manager/partner, Gordon Palmer. The company also has stores in Logan, Pocatello and Brigham City. They offer new and used Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Ford vehicles.
According to chamber vice-president, Jason Rogers, the company was recognized for its successful year and continued dedication to the community over the last year. Again in 2021, as they have since the 1980s, West Motor was presented with a Customer First Award (formerly called the 5-Star Dealer Award) which is based on customer satisfaction.
Day accepted the recognition with his wife Ginger, from chamber president Preston Rutter, saying, “It’s not me, it’s us and we are happy to contribute to the community. This is our home. We are going to be here and we just want to be sure we do what we can to support the community,” he said. “We want to bring people here and we want to be part of it.”
The couple has renovated the building on the northeast corner of Oneida and State Streets in Preston, into headquarters for his commercial construction company, office spaces for rent, a retail shop run by Ginger and a future cafe.
They have also built Day Mountain Ranch on their Cub River property, offering a collection of upscale cabins, a spacious pavilion, look-out tower and horseback riding to year-round guests.
The purpose of the Preston Area Chamber of Commerce is to build a vibrant community to live in by networking business owners with consumers, said Rutter. He is an attorney with Fuller & Fuller Law. To be effective in doing so, the chamber plans to do fewer activities this year, but to do them well, he said at the banquet.
Helping him are Rogers (Healthcare entrepreneur), Jan Taylor (Franklin County Medical Center) as treasurer, Amanda Allred (Farm Bureau) as secretary, Dr. Scott Brontrager (Health West) and Cait Schmidt (Beckstead Realty) over events, Jenn Marsical (Atkin Law and Bear River Publishing) and Shauna Hart (Symbii) over marketing, Brittney Smith (Farm Bureau) over chamber luncheons, Cody Swainston (Alta Bank), Trevor Hatch (Franklin County Medical Center) and Taylor over membership relations, and Shawn Oliverson as the liaison with Preston City.
The chamber also introduced a resource for the community, which can be accessed at https://discoverareaguides.com/preston-area-chamber/