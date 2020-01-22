West Motor Ford will be helping several local organizations raise funds for their programs this in upcoming months: the Preston High School Cheerleading Team, The Preston High School Phidel Team, and the Preston City Rotary Club.
By inviting the public to test drive their vehicles and enjoy a burger and a drink, they have helped to raise over $20,000 a year for the last four years.
Last year, the company helped Malad High School Baseball Team raise $8,000, the Preston High Girls Soccer Team raise $8,000, and the Franklin City Lions Club raise $4,520.
"Here at West Motor Ford we love giving back to the community and partnering with Ford has been a great opportunity ... We had great success in 2019. The community really rallied and came out and were able to help us reach our goals that we were trying to achieve. ...it has been amazing," said Jerry Jimenez of West Motor Ford.