The joy of many West Side School District patrons, the school board voted to adopt the four-day week for the 2020-2021 school year, during their Aug. 21 board meeting.
Although board member Brad Nielsen expressed concern over potential problems that may arise from the fact that proposed Friday programs will be more or less optional for staff, the board voted unanimously to change the schedule.
Principal Tyler Telford told the board that generally speaking high school students needed more time on task and not always additional time with a teacher. With this new information the debate was settled and the motion passed.
Another point of discussion was that the district would save a few thousand dollars every school year. These savings, it was proposed, would be spent on salaries for staff and transportation to a Friday - something that Superintendent Barzee feels strongly about. Barzee was asked by the board to start developing the intricate details of a number of items including: calendars, Friday program details, teacher’s contract times, bell schedules, transportation, etc.
Online, patrons expressed their elation about the change.
"This is great news," said Melanie Gunnell on Facebook. Other comments posted were "Wonderful!" and "Awesome!" Duke Mumford thanked the board for their efforts in the transition to a four-day week.
The meeting was the last meeting for board member Justin Roberts who resigned from the position. The trustees have asked John Jensen to fill the seat Roberts held for Zone 2.
The Back to School Night meet and greet held by the elementary went smoothly. The middle school sports teams are doing well, too. The football team has 47 boys and they were even practicing on that huge lawn east of the gym just before the meeting. The volleyball team is doing great thanks to the 25 girls who signed up. Cross-country has nearly 30 participants. This means nearly 50% of the middle school study body is participating in extracurricular activities.
Superintendent Spencer Barzee said the first few days of school went smoothly - noticeably so. One of the secretaries told him they felt kind of guilty that everything was going so well.
A gate has been ordered and will be installed where the traffic cones currently are to improve student safety in relation to school traffic and parking. The gate should be installed by mid-September. It will be closed Mon-Fri from 7:50-3:05.There are students crossing back and forth during lunch and every class period throughout the day. The school board and administration is confident that restricting traffic in in the parking lot will increase the safety of students.
The school district has eight positions open for janitors, paraprofessionals and bus drivers. The three bus driving positions are part time, more for events and sporting activities than anything else, but two route drivers are needed as well.
The board then reviewed eight school policies, which covered things such as a veteran’s preferential treatment when applying for a job with the district and how a teacher can become certified after being hired, to overall refinement of the terms and conditions existing policies already had.
The middle school addition is coming along well. The second floor now has a literal floor to its name and the framing for the windows has been done. The brick will be laid during the month of September. The roof looks like it might leak a little at the moment but don’t worry, it’s scheduled to be installed before the end of October.