...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Bear Lake, Caribou and Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1205 PM MDT, emergency management reported flooding in the
advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Eastern Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Georgetown, Dingle, Paris,
Bloomington, Bern, Ovid, Bennington, Liberty, Geneva Summit,
Border Summit, Georgetown Summit, Emmigrant Summit, Pegram,
Geneva and Minnetonka Cave.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
West Side board outlines strategies for next school year
The last school board meeting of the 2022-23 school year was a marathon. Some of you may remember Dr. Heather Williams, who several months ago asked for input from various people in the community. As a preamble to the main school board meeting, she helped the board crystallize these various comments into a list of goals, priorities and timelines — a process that took hours.
At the end of the meeting the school board had a list of six priorities to work from: vision, in which the board sees a unified learning environment where academics and athletics compliment each other; goals, as the board wants open communication both within the district and between the district and the community, including transparency surrounding those communications; review policies and follow them; establish common norms and a policy document (this includes clear definitions of terms and titles, and the responsibilities they have); positive appreciation, focusing on highlighting things such as positive news; and unified board support, focusing on training for not only the superintendent, but each school board member as well.
