The last school board meeting of the 2022-23 school year was a marathon. Some of you may remember Dr. Heather Williams, who several months ago asked for input from various people in the community. As a preamble to the main school board meeting, she helped the board crystallize these various comments into a list of goals, priorities and timelines — a process that took hours.

At the end of the meeting the school board had a list of six priorities to work from: vision, in which the board sees a unified learning environment where academics and athletics compliment each other; goals, as the board wants open communication both within the district and between the district and the community, including transparency surrounding those communications; review policies and follow them; establish common norms and a policy document (this includes clear definitions of terms and titles, and the responsibilities they have); positive appreciation, focusing on highlighting things such as positive news; and unified board support, focusing on training for not only the superintendent, but each school board member as well.


