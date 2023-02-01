Support Local Journalism

The Pirates picked up two wins last week against Ririe and Malad. They host Soda Springs tonight, Wednesday Feb. 1 for Senior Night where they will honor four seniors and their parents before the game. West Side hopes to continue their momentum on the road and avenge their earlier season losses as they finish up the regular season against challenging teams.

They travel to Bear Lake on Friday, Feb. 3, Marsh Valley on Saturday Feb. 4 and finish up at Aberdeen on Tuesday, Feb. 7. All three game start at 7:30 p.m. with JV at 6 p.m. and freshmen at 4:30 p.m.


