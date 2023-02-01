The Pirates picked up two wins last week against Ririe and Malad. They host Soda Springs tonight, Wednesday Feb. 1 for Senior Night where they will honor four seniors and their parents before the game. West Side hopes to continue their momentum on the road and avenge their earlier season losses as they finish up the regular season against challenging teams.
They travel to Bear Lake on Friday, Feb. 3, Marsh Valley on Saturday Feb. 4 and finish up at Aberdeen on Tuesday, Feb. 7. All three game start at 7:30 p.m. with JV at 6 p.m. and freshmen at 4:30 p.m.
At home against Malad the Pirates had a fantastic first quarter outscoring the Dragons 12-2. A 7-0 run by Malad to start the second kept them in the game but West Side pulled away again in the third to lead 35-28 and went on to win 51-42 completing a season sweep over the Dragons.
At halftime the 1978-79 state winning basketball team was recognized and honored.
Eli Brown led the team with 13 points followed by Ivan Campbell with 10, Cash Wade with eight and Dylan Ralphs and Reddick Graves with six each. Colby Bowles added four and Crew Sage and Parker Moser two apiece.
The Pirates were pumped to avenge their earlier loss by 12 points to Ririe. West Side took an 8-3 lead to start the quarter and led 13-10 at the end of one. They made it 24-19 at the half and though Ririe battled hard and stayed in it, it was the Pirates who came away victorious leading 43-34 at the end of three and winning 56-46.
Brown was key to that win with 22 points. Bowles chipped in eight, Campbell and Wade added six each, Owen Nielsen and Ralphs five apiece, Graves two and Garrett Robinson and Moser one.
